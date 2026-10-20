US raises Kenya travel advisory to Level 3 over Ebola
World
The US has bumped Kenya's travel advisory to Level three, urging Americans to think twice before visiting.
This comes after another Ebola case was confirmed, bringing the total to eight, and adds to worries about crime, terrorism, and safety on the roads.
State Department says reconsider Kenya travel
The warning also ties into fears that Congo's Ebola outbreak could spill over into Kenya.
On top of that, many Kenyan hospitals are short on medicine and equipment, so getting proper care might be tough if you need it.
The State Department is clear: "Reconsider travel."