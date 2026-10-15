US ramps H-1B J-1 fraud probe to protect American jobs
The US is ramping up its investigation into visa fraud, focusing on programs like H-1B and J-1.
Officials say the aim is to protect American jobs and prevent unfair wage practices.
Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito explained that this move is about stopping exploitation that could impact US workers' pay.
US subpoenas target alleged visa fraud
Since mid-September, authorities have issued subpoenas and executed search warrants as part of a criminal investigation into alleged foreign-labor fraud, worker exploitation and potential human trafficking.
The spotlight recently turned to nine US universities (including Harvard and Stanford) for possible J-1 visa misuse.
IT services companies Cognizant and Cloudera are also under review, with their visa applications now on hold.
This crackdown could especially impact Indian professionals, who made up 71% of H-1B approvals for fiscal year 2024, though officials stress not everyone under investigation has done anything wrong.