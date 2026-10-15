US ramps H-1B J-1 fraud probe to protect American jobs

Since mid-September, authorities have issued subpoenas and executed search warrants as part of a criminal investigation into alleged foreign-labor fraud, worker exploitation and potential human trafficking.

The spotlight recently turned to nine US universities (including Harvard and Stanford) for possible J-1 visa misuse.

IT services companies Cognizant and Cloudera are also under review, with their visa applications now on hold.

This crackdown could especially impact Indian professionals, who made up 71% of H-1B approvals for fiscal year 2024, though officials stress not everyone under investigation has done anything wrong.