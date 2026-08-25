US removes Syria from state sponsors of terrorism list

The removal took effect after a 45-day congressional review period triggered when Trump ‌formally notified Congress on July 8 of his intention to pull Syria from the list.

"These actions were all taken in recognition of the positive actions taken and further commitments by...Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa to fully distance Syria from acts of international terrorism," Rubio said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added that this action would promote political and economic stability by fostering additional investments in Syria.