US removes Syria from state sponsors of terrorism list
What's the story
The United States has officially removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation it had held since 1979. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move recognizes Syria's efforts to distance itself from international terrorism. "This action unlocks new potential for Syria's economic revitalization and progress," Rubio said, adding, "The Trump Administration continues to advance US national security to achieve peace, prosperity, and security in the Middle East."
Economic integration
US hopes for private sector investment in Syria
The removal took effect after a 45-day congressional review period triggered when Trump formally notified Congress on July 8 of his intention to pull Syria from the list.
"These actions were all taken in recognition of the positive actions taken and further commitments by...Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa to fully distance Syria from acts of international terrorism," Rubio said.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added that this action would promote political and economic stability by fostering additional investments in Syria.
Official response
Syrian ministers hail historic milestone
"Today, Syria shakes off a dark stain and tears away a painful chapter of its past to embark on a path of development, reconstruction and rebuilding," President Ahmed al-Sharaa hailed the US's move on Tuesday.
Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani also called the US decision a "historic milestone."
If a country is labeled as a "state sponsor of terrorism," it is barred from receiving essential foreign aid and military exports and is subject to financial penalties.
Terrorism designation revoked
US delists HTS
The US also delisted Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), once known as al-Nusra Front, from its global terrorist organizations list. HTS was al-Qaeda's affiliate in Syria until Sharaa severed ties with the network in 2016.
It had overthrown long-time Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and is now headed by President al-Sharaa.
Since the toppling, al-Sharaa has worked to normalize relations with the US and has lobbied for his country to be removed from all blacklists.
Diplomatic thaw
Only 3 countries remain
Syria had been on the list since 1979, when Washington accused the administration led by the late President Hafez al-Assad of supporting militant groups.
Trump informed Congress of his decision after meeting al-Sharaa in Ankara in July. In a letter seen by Reuters, he promised to "remove all barriers" to Syria's rebuilding efforts.
With Monday's announcement, only Cuba, North Korea, and Iran remain on the US's state sponsors of terrorism list.