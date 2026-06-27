US strikes Iranian sites after attack on commercial ship
What's the story
The United States has launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran in retaliation for a drone attack on a commercial vessel. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that "US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites." The attacks were reported near the southern Iranian port of Sirik.
Escalating tensions
Iran threatens US with extensive response
In response to the US strikes, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked American military installations in the region, according to Al Jazeera. The IRGC warned that any further aggression would be met with a more extensive response. This exchange of fire raises doubts about a June 17 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran, which aimed to establish a ceasefire and end military operations on all fronts.
Ceasefire dispute
'Foolish violation' of ceasefire agreement
The MoU was intended to be a precursor to further negotiations, including over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the recent attack on the Ever Lovely vessel has reignited tensions. US President Donald Trump called it a "foolish violation" of the memorandum. CENTCOM confirmed that this attack violated the ceasefire, undermining freedom of navigation in a vital international trade corridor.
Vessel attack
Attack on commercial vessel passing through Strait of Hormuz
The Singapore-registered Ever Lovely was attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but no crew members were injured. Trump blamed Iran for launching drones at ships in the strait. CENTCOM confirmed that this attack violated the ceasefire agreement. "The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," it wrote. The US military vowed to ensure safe passage for all commercial vessels in the strait and urged adherence to the memorandum by all parties involved.
MoU ambiguity
MoU ambiguous, open to interpretation
Former US diplomat Alan Eyre noted that the MoU was filled with ambiguity, allowing for conflicting perspectives over vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran agreed to resume traffic under its administration, which clashed with US expectations. Eyre warned of risks for ships not following Iranian procedures and highlighted Iran's military capability to threaten vessels using alternative routes through Omani waters.