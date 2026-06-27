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US strikes Iranian sites after attack on commercial ship
The cargo vessel was attacked by Iran while passing through the Strait of Hormuz,

US strikes Iranian sites after attack on commercial ship

By Snehil Singh
Jun 27, 2026
05:37 am
What's the story

The United States has launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran in retaliation for a drone attack on a commercial vessel. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that "US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites." The attacks were reported near the southern Iranian port of Sirik.

Escalating tensions

Iran threatens US with extensive response

In response to the US strikes, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked American military installations in the region, according to Al Jazeera. The IRGC warned that any further aggression would be met with a more extensive response. This exchange of fire raises doubts about a June 17 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran, which aimed to establish a ceasefire and end military operations on all fronts.

Ceasefire dispute

'Foolish violation' of ceasefire agreement

The MoU was intended to be a precursor to further negotiations, including over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the recent attack on the Ever Lovely vessel has reignited tensions. US President Donald Trump called it a "foolish violation" of the memorandum. CENTCOM confirmed that this attack violated the ceasefire, undermining freedom of navigation in a vital international trade corridor.

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Vessel attack

Attack on commercial vessel passing through Strait of Hormuz

The Singapore-registered Ever Lovely was attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but no crew members were injured. Trump blamed Iran for launching drones at ships in the strait. CENTCOM confirmed that this attack violated the ceasefire agreement. "The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," it wrote. The US military vowed to ensure safe passage for all commercial vessels in the strait and urged adherence to the memorandum by all parties involved.

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MoU ambiguity

MoU ambiguous, open to interpretation

Former US diplomat Alan Eyre noted that the MoU was filled with ambiguity, allowing for conflicting perspectives over vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran agreed to resume traffic under its administration, which clashed with US expectations. Eyre warned of risks for ships not following Iranian procedures and highlighted Iran's military capability to threaten vessels using alternative routes through Omani waters.

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