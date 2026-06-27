US strikes Iranian sites after attack on commercial ship

Vessel attack

Attack on commercial vessel passing through Strait of Hormuz

The Singapore-registered Ever Lovely was attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but no crew members were injured. Trump blamed Iran for launching drones at ships in the strait. CENTCOM confirmed that this attack violated the ceasefire agreement. "The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," it wrote. The US military vowed to ensure safe passage for all commercial vessels in the strait and urged adherence to the memorandum by all parties involved.