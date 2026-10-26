US restarts missile alerts, SpaceX's Starshield restored, Zelenskiy: defense crucial
World
Ukraine just got a double boost: The US has restarted its missile strike alerts to help Ukraine spot Russian attacks faster, something President Zelenskiy says is key for Ukraine's defense.
Plus, after some recent slowdowns, SpaceX's Starshield satellite internet is back up to full speed, making it easier for Ukrainians to stay connected during the war.
Zelenskiy seeks NATO membership, rejects neutrality
Zelenskiy is standing firm on keeping Ukraine's military strong and says Ukraine won't accept being forced into neutrality in upcoming peace talks.
He's still pushing hard for NATO membership, even though not everyone in the alliance is on board, and wants a U.S.-brokered meeting with Russia's Putin to finally address tough issues like the fate of occupied Ukrainian territory.