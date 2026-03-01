Why US, Israel aren't conducting Iran operation under unified command

The United States and Israel have launched large-scale, simultaneous attacks on Iranian territory. However, the two nations are not conducting the operation under a single unified military command. The United States is undertaking "Operation Epic Fury," while Israel is spearheading "Operation Lion's Roar." The divergence in their strategies stems from differing definitions of victory and target prioritization between the two countries.

Strategic divergence Different definitions of victory and target lists The different definitions of victory have led to the two nations having different target lists. Israel's operation focuses on eliminating Iran's nuclear program and missile threats, while the US aims to restore global deterrence and cripple Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The US military is also tasked with protecting oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz and creating conditions for regime collapse in Iran.

Target focus Targeting Iranian military assets and nuclear sites The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are focusing on deep-underground enrichment sites like Fordow and Natanz, as well as missile silos in the Zagros mountains. Meanwhile, the US military is targeting Iranian early-warning radars, naval bases along the Persian Gulf, and regime leadership compounds in Tehran. The separate operations also allow both militaries to follow their own domestic and legal Rules of Engagement without compromising each other.

Political implications Addressing domestic pressures in the US and Israel The separate operations also allow both nations to address their domestic pressures. For the US, "Epic Fury" can be justified under specific War Powers resolutions as defense against attacks on American troops in the Gulf. Israel's operation needs to be seen as an independent initiative to assure its population of direct action for national security. The split operations also mean that both countries will likely exit the kinetic phase of war at different times.

