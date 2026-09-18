Russian oil no-go for India, but US can buy uranium
What's the story
The United States is a step away from tightening its economic pressure on nations buying Russian oil and gas. The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, passed by the US House of Representatives this week, will allow President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on qualifying countries. However, this same legislation also allows limited civilian nuclear cooperation with Russia and certain Russian low-enriched uranium (LEU) imports to the US.
Legislative progress
Sanctions bill passed by US House of Representatives
According to India Today, Section 111 of the legislation requires the US President to implement existing restrictions on uranium imports from Russia, including those supplied by Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries.
But Section 114 exempts activities under US-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreements and certain imports of low-enriched uranium for nuclear reactors from these sanctions as well as some medical-isotope imports for which a waiver has been issued.
Uranium provisions
Limited nuclear cooperation with Russia allowed under new legislation
The exemption from sanctions underscores the US's dependence on Russian uranium enrichment.
The Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act of 2024 had already banned imports of Russian low-enriched uranium.
However, the law includes a waiver mechanism to approve Russian low-enriched uranium imports when there is no viable alternative to sustain a US nuclear reactor or nuclear company, or when the import is determined to be in the national interest.
Those waivers cannot extend beyond January 1.
Energy independence
US nuclear industry's dependence on Russian enrichment
Even the Department of Energy has acknowledged the US nuclear industry's dependence on foreign enrichment.
In 2025, US civilian nuclear operators received 12.71 million Separative Work Units (SWU) of enrichment services, with Russia accounting for about 26%, while the US-origin enrichment accounted for 23%.
The US government is trying to reduce its dependence on Russian enrichment while preventing disruption to its nuclear fleet.
Supply diversification
Efforts to reduce reliance on Russian enrichment
It had banned imports of Russian uranium products in May 2024, and in January of this year, the US Department of Energy today announced $2.7 billion to strengthen domestic enrichment services over the next 10 years.
The DOE also awarded an additional $28 million to Global Laser Enrichment to continue advancing next-generation uranium enrichment technology for the nuclear fuel cycle.