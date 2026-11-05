US sanctions Indian couple for allegedly aiding Iran oil trade
The US has sanctioned Indian businessman Suniel Kumar Sharma, his wife Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, and their companies for allegedly helping Iran dodge oil trade restrictions.
According to the US Treasury, they provided fake ship certifications so Iranian oil could move under the radar, part of a bigger crackdown called Operation Economic Outcast.
Chandigarh network created fake maritime registries
Sharma and Shahid's network, based in Chandigarh, reportedly created fake maritime registries by pretending to be officials from Dominica and falsely claiming to offer maritime registration services on behalf of Aruba.
Their companies offered unofficial ship registrations that let vessels avoid international rules.
The US says these shadow fleet vessels can be risky since they might not have proper insurance, which could spell trouble for countries and the environment where they operate.