US SC upholds birthright citizenship, rejects Trump's proposed limits

Domicile debate

Arguments and skepticism from justices

The Trump administration argued that the phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" indicates that children born in the US to persons who are not legally in the nation are not citizens. It argued that "domicile" was a key part of the citizenship definition, saying those unlawfully or temporarily present don't have "domicile" in the US. However, Chief Justice John Roberts and liberal Justice Elena Kagan were skeptical of this interpretation during arguments, with Roberts calling part of it "very quirky."