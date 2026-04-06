US: Secret Service probing reports of gunfire near White House

The United States Secret Service is probing reports of gunfire near the White House . The incident occurred early on Sunday morning, with officers responding to calls of gunfire around Lafayette Park, just across from the presidential residence in Washington DC . The park has been under renovation for weeks and was fenced off.

Ongoing probe Investigation continues Despite a thorough search of the park and surrounding area after midnight, no suspect was found, and no injuries were reported. The Secret Service is working with the District of Columbia police and the US Park Police on this case. A spokesperson for the agency confirmed to the BBC that "the investigation continues."

Presidential update Trump was in Washington DC over the weekend President Donald Trump was in Washington DC over the weekend, instead of his usual stay at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The White House operations remained normal, but security measures were heightened due to the incident. White House communications director Steven Cheung said on Saturday that Trump "has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office" this Easter weekend.

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