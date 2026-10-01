US Secretary of State Rubio to visit India on energy
World
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting Mumbai and Jamnagar next week to boost U.S.-India ties, with a special focus on energy and strategic cooperation.
He will be stopping by the Reliance refinery, a nod to Reliance's big plans for a major refinery in Texas, which got a push from the Trump era.
Musk calls out Ambani over Starlink
Rubio's trip comes days after Elon Musk called out Mukesh Ambani over Starlink's regulatory hurdles in India.
The visit sets the stage for more high-level U.S.-India meetings and highlights just how important this partnership is becoming globally.