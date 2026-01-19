Why US is seeing a demand surge for 'Einstein visas'
What's the story
The United States has seen a sharp rise in applications for the EB-1A, popularly known as the "Einstein visa." The spike comes as employment-based visa backlogs continue to grow. The EB-1A is a special category of visa reserved for individuals with extraordinary abilities in fields like science, arts, business, education, or athletics. Unlike other visas, it allows the applicants to self-petition for permanent residency without needing a US employer sponsor.
Application surge
EB-1A applications triple in 4 years
According to data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), applications for the EB-1A visa have tripled over the past four years. Nearly 7,500 applications were filed between April and June 2025, a significant increase from just 2,500 in late 2021. However, approval rates have also dropped from 67% to around 50%, indicating tighter scrutiny amid high demand.
Backlog impact
Visa backlogs and fraudulent practices
The backlog for employment-based visas, including the H-1B visa, has been growing due to federal limits. This is especially true for applicants from India and China. The high demand has led to a market for services that enhance applicant credentials, sometimes through fraudulent means. Some applicants are now hiring consultants who offer ghostwriting services or inflate citations in exchange for fees ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.
Screening measures
USCIS strengthens screening amid fraud concerns
USCIS officials have confirmed that certain EB-1A applicants submit purchased and fraudulent credentials. A former USCIS official told CBS News, "If you have money, then you have a way to buy your evidence and fabricate those things." In light of these issues, the USCIS is ramping up screening and vetting processes to protect US jobs. The agency has also set up a new vetting center for immigration applications.