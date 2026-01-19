Why US is seeing a demand surge for 'Einstein visas'

The United States has seen a sharp rise in applications for the EB-1A, popularly known as the "Einstein visa." The spike comes as employment-based visa backlogs continue to grow. The EB-1A is a special category of visa reserved for individuals with extraordinary abilities in fields like science, arts, business, education, or athletics. Unlike other visas, it allows the applicants to self-petition for permanent residency without needing a US employer sponsor.

Application surge EB-1A applications triple in 4 years According to data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), applications for the EB-1A visa have tripled over the past four years. Nearly 7,500 applications were filed between April and June 2025, a significant increase from just 2,500 in late 2021. However, approval rates have also dropped from 67% to around 50%, indicating tighter scrutiny amid high demand.

Backlog impact Visa backlogs and fraudulent practices The backlog for employment-based visas, including the H-1B visa, has been growing due to federal limits. This is especially true for applicants from India and China. The high demand has led to a market for services that enhance applicant credentials, sometimes through fraudulent means. Some applicants are now hiring consultants who offer ghostwriting services or inflate citations in exchange for fees ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

