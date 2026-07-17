US senators propose 100% tariffs on India over Russian oil
What's the story
A group of 60 United States Senators has endorsed new legislation that seeks to impose tariffs of up to 100% on India and four other countries for buying Russian oil. The bill, named the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, was introduced on Friday and has the backing of President Donald Trump. Its supporters in the Senate hope it will be passed before August.
Tariff details
Bill targets 5-largest purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas
The Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026 targets the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas, which include China, India, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan.
However, it exempts European allies who are buying natural gas from Russia but import less than 15% of their total exports and are taking significant steps to reduce those imports.
The bill also allows for reassessment every six months by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to adjust tariff rates based on purchasing behavior changes.
Rising imports
India's imports of Russian crude oil have skyrocketed
Moreover, the bill's text also includes an exemption for American purchases of low-enriched uranium used in its nuclear reactors.
India's imports of Russian crude oil have risen sharply, rising 34% month-on-month in June.
The country bought €4.5 billion worth of Russian crude oil, accounting for around 36% of Russia's exports.
This makes India the second-largest buyer after China, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.
Waiver provision
Waiver provision could further complicate Indo-US relations
The bill also includes a waiver provision that allows the US President to waive sanctions if it is in the national interest.
This could further complicate Indo-US relations as both countries negotiate a bilateral trade agreement.
Currently, Indian goods enter the US at a 15% tariff after Supreme Court intervention against Trump's previous hikes.
Sanction history
Bill was introduced in April 2025
The bill was introduced in April 2025 before India faced sanctions for buying Russian oil in August 2025.
President Trump had imposed a 25% tariff on India, then, taking the total to 50%.
However, amid the US-Iran war and energy crisis, waivers allowed India to continue its purchases without profits going to Russia, according to the US.