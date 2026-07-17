US senators propose 100% tariffs on India over Russian oil

The Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026 targets the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas, which include China, India, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan.

However, it exempts European allies who are buying natural gas from Russia but import less than 15% of their total exports and are taking significant steps to reduce those imports.

The bill also allows for reassessment every six months by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to adjust tariff rates based on purchasing behavior changes.