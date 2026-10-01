US sends $320 million Egypt military aid, waiving human rights conditions
The US has decided to send $320 million in military aid to Egypt without the usual human rights and democracy-related conditions.
This comes after Egypt had a helpful role following Operation Epic Fury, highlighting how important Egypt is as a regional ally.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it official in a letter to several congressional committees on Sept. 21, 2025.
US gives Egypt over $1B yearly
Egypt began receiving significant US support after the 1979 peace treaty, and has received about $1.3 billion a year since the late 1980s, but that money often came with strings attached about human rights.
With Egypt facing tough times after the Iran conflict, the US is now putting security ties first, just like it did in 2024 after the Hamas-led October 7 attack, showing that strategic partnerships sometimes outweigh concerns about internal politics.