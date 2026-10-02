US sends 3rd carrier to Middle East, Trump rejects ceasefire
World
The US is sending a third aircraft carrier group to the Middle East, bumping up its naval forces there to more than 20,000 personnel, the biggest show of strength since 2003.
Meanwhile, President Trump turned down Iran's ceasefire offer and hinted things could heat up even more after the November midterm elections.
Trump focuses on stopping Iran nuclearization
Right now, the region already has the USS George HW Bush and the USS George Washington, with the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the USS Makin Island groups joining soon.
Trump says he's focused on stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons and called Iran's latest ceasefire proposal "not good enough."
Despite concerns about war affecting upcoming elections, Trump remains upbeat about his party's chances.