US signs nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia
What's the story
The United States has signed a landmark nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia. The deal, which was signed by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, could potentially allow the Kingdom to enrich uranium in the future. The full details of this "peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement" and a "bilateral safeguards agreement" are yet to be revealed.
Fears raised
Deal raises concerns over nuclear weapons potential
The timing of this announcement is controversial, especially considering the ongoing US-Iran war.
The conflict is partly aimed at preventing Tehran from enriching uranium domestically and making it nearly impossible for Iran to build a nuclear weapon.
Nonproliferation groups have previously warned that such a civil nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia could provide the Kingdom with a pathway to develop a nuclear weapon.
Legislative scrutiny
Deal to be submitted to Congress for review
The US-Saudi nuclear deal will now be submitted to Congress for review.
It could face opposition from lawmakers who are concerned about the lack of monitoring safeguards to restrict Saudi Arabia's uranium enrichment.
In the past, Saudi Arabia has said it would need a nuclear weapon if Iran acquired one, an intention that Tehran has repeatedly denied.
Regional implications
Democratic lawmakers warn of Middle East arms race
Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns that the US-Saudi nuclear deal could trigger an arms race in the Middle East.
Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut warned on social media that this agreement would further disincentivize Iran from limiting its own program.
The deal comes as Washington continues to bomb Iran in a bid to force Tehran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.
Economic impact
US companies to gain access to Saudi nuclear energy program
The US Department of Energy has said that the nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia will provide American companies access to the Kingdom's nuclear energy program. This is expected to boost exports of American technology in this sector.
Westinghouse CEO Dan Sumner called the deal a "landmark step" that will strengthen energy security and expand opportunities for US industry.
The US Department of Energy has also said that the Saudi partnership is expected to create "high-paying" US jobs.