US strikes 3 more boats in Pacific Ocean, 8 killed

The United States military has launched airstrikes on three boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing eight people. The US Southern Command said the vessels were linked to "Designated Terrorist Organizations" and were involved in drug trafficking. It posted a video showing a boat moving through water before an explosion. The incident is part of a larger campaign called "Operation Southern Spear," which has killed at least 95 people since September.

Campaign details 'Operation Southern Spear' targets suspected drug traffickers "Operation Southern Spear" is a campaign launched by the Trump administration to target suspected drug traffickers. The US military has conducted 25 known strikes since early September, including a follow-up attack, which killed two survivors on the wreckage of a vessel that survived initial strikes. President Donald Trump has justified these actions as necessary to combat narcotics trafficking and declared an "armed conflict" with drug cartels.

Justification questioned US military's justification and congressional scrutiny The Trump administration has labeled those killed in the strikes as "unlawful combatants," citing a classified Justice Department finding that allows lethal strikes without judicial review. The actions have drawn scrutiny from lawmakers, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announcing an all-senators briefing on the strikes. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to provide closed-door briefings for House and Senate lawmakers.