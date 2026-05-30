US strikes another alleged drug boat in Pacific, 3 killed

The United States military has conducted a fresh strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing three people. The attack is part of a months-long campaign against alleged drug trafficking operations. The US Southern Command announced the strike, claiming that the vessel was "engaged in narco-trafficking operations" and operated by a designated terrorist organization. However, no evidence was provided to support these claims.

Rising casualties Total death toll from US operations reaches 202 This latest strike takes the total death toll from these US operations to 202. The campaign, which started in early September, has seen multiple attacks on suspected cartel vessels. Two other strikes were reported earlier this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Pentagon's internal watchdog is now investigating these attacks amid concerns over their legality.

Legal scrutiny Defense Department to investigate strikes on suspected cartel vessels The Defense Department has estimated that nearly 60 small boats have been targeted and attacked by Southern Command since last year. These operations have resulted in 202 deaths till now. The investigation will look into the intelligence and targeting methods used by Southern Command during these strikes as part of "Operation Southern Spear."

Advertisement

Ongoing campaign US Southern Command's commitment to 'total systemic friction' on cartels US Southern Command has reiterated its commitment to "applying total systemic friction on the cartels." The command is headed by General Francis L Donovan, who recently met with Cuban military leaders near the US Navy base in Guantanamo Bay. The Trump administration had earlier declared an armed conflict with Latin American drug cartels over their role in flooding American communities with drugs.

Advertisement