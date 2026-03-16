US jets strike Iran military facilities near Chabahar trade zone

United States fighter jets have targeted military facilities on a mountain close to the Chabahar trade zone in Iran , Al Jazeera reported, citing the Voice of America's Persian language service. An intense explosion was heard behind the trade zone, the report said, indicating a possible escalation in tensions between the two nations.

Strategic importance Significance of Chabahar port for India The Chabahar Free Trade Zone is a vital transit route for Iran, ensuring regional connectivity. Located in southeastern Sistan, near the border with Pakistan, it is also important for India. The Chabahar port project aims to provide an alternate route for Indian goods to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia. This makes any military action in the region particularly sensitive.

Hit India-funded Shahid Beheshti freight terminal spared The strikes reportedly targeted military sites around the zone but spared the India-funded Shahid Beheshti freight terminal. India operates two ports in the region: Chabahar Port in Iran, controlled by India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), an Indian government entity, and Haifa Port in Israel, operated by the Adani Group. In previous Union Budgets, India had allocated ₹100 crore annually for a major connectivity project in Iran's southern Sistan-Baluchestan province, where it remains a significant development partner.

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