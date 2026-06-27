US CENTCOM releases footage of strike on Iran
What's the story
The United States launched airstrikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites, as well as coastal radar positions. This comes after the US accused Tehran of attacking a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Alongside sharing a video of the strikes, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) described these strikes as a "powerful response" to an attack on the M/V Ever Lovely cargo ship on June 25.
Twitter Post
CENTCOM shares footage of strike
https://t.co/CckXLJSpah pic.twitter.com/NoMQ7cNtN5— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 27, 2026
Escalating tensions
US warns Iran of 'violence'
US Vice President JD Vance issued a warning to Iran, saying that any further attacks would be met with "violence." He emphasized that while the US has honored the ceasefire agreement, any disagreements should be resolved through communication rather than aggression. In response to the US strikes, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they had targeted American sites in the Gulf region.
Accusations exchanged
Iran accuses US of violating ceasefire
Iran has accused the US of violating the ceasefire by conducting strikes amid ongoing negotiations. Senior Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi warned Washington of "retreat and regret" over its actions. "If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this," the Revolutionary Guards said, according to a post by state TV on Telegram.
Global appeal
UN calls for open shipping route
The United Nations has called for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open and urged all parties to honor their commitments under recent agreements. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized that keeping this vital shipping route open is crucial for regional stability. The US also released a 14-point memorandum with Iran detailing steps to end hostilities and reopen the strait.
Regional tensions
Hezbollah warns Israel-Lebanon deal could trigger civil war
Hezbollah has cautioned that a US-brokered agreement between Israel and Lebanon could lead to civil war. Lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said Lebanese authorities would struggle to enforce the agreement without American support. The Israel-Lebanon deal aims to dismantle Hezbollah's military presence in southern Lebanon while restoring Lebanese control over disputed territory.