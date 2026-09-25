US proposes trilateral talks with Russia-Ukraine in UAE: Zelenskyy
What's the story
The United States has proposed hosting trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday. The proposed talks are aimed at finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict between the two nations that has lasted for four-and-a-half years. "The American side has proposed... meeting at a technical level in a three-way format," Zelenskyy said during a media briefing via WhatsApp.
Diplomatic discussions
Zelenskyy discusses Trump meeting
Zelenskyy revealed that after his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ukrainian and American negotiators discussed specific details of the proposed talks.
"We will inform and discuss these details with the European side," Zelenskyy said.
He added that he had asked Trump to bring up the Ukraine conflict during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Meeting confirmation
Kremlin confirms trilateral talks could take place soon
The Kremlin has confirmed that a trilateral meeting involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States could take place soon.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there are no further details about the potential meeting for now.
He added that Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's presidential envoy, was in talks with US negotiators on economic cooperation issues.
Awaiting response
Zelenskyy warns European partners of Russian hybrid attacks
Zelenskyy said he was awaiting further feedback from the US team on efforts to de-escalate the conflict ahead of winter.
He also warned European partners about what he described as continued Russian hybrid attacks and said Ukraine had offered assistance.
The Kremlin has denied involvement in acts of sabotage in European countries in recent months.