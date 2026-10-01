US Supreme Court to rule on Trump-era immigration detention policy
The US Supreme Court is about to weigh in on a big Trump-era immigration rule. This policy requires undocumented immigrants to stay in detention while their deportation cases play out, and it's being challenged by a Brazilian national after mixed lower court rulings.
The outcome could shape how future immigration crackdowns are handled, and it's another chapter in the ongoing legal battles over Trump's approach.
DHS launched detention rule July 2025
Launched by the Department of Homeland Security in July 2025, this rule is a sharp shift from older practices that allowed some immigrants out on bond.
Federal courts haven't agreed on whether it should stand: some back it, others don't.
With the Supreme Court's conservative majority having supported similar Trump policies before, all eyes are on what this decision could mean for people caught up in the US immigration system going forward.