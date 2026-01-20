US Supreme Court to rule on Trump tariffs' legality today

The United States Supreme Court is set to rule on a major case concerning President Donald Trump 's global tariffs. The court will announce its decision on January 20, 2026, at 10am ET (8:30pm IST). The case tests the limits of presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which Trump invoked to impose "reciprocal" tariffs, citing national trade deficits.

Legal scrutiny Court's skepticism over Trump's use of emergency powers During oral arguments on November 5, both conservative and liberal justices expressed skepticism about the administration's use of a 1977 law designed for use during national emergencies for these tariffs. The court's decision could redefine how presidents use emergency powers for trade. The case has already been supported by several businesses and 12 states, with lower courts agreeing that Trump may have exceeded his authority.

Presidential warning Trump's warning and ongoing legal challenges However, Trump has warned that overturning the tariffs could hurt the US. The 6-3 conservative-majority court is also dealing with other major cases, including challenges to the Voting Rights Act and Colorado's conversion therapy ban. Earlier, Trump had taken to social media to say, "If the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America...WE'RE SCREWED!" According to him, the US would be forced to repay "many hundreds of billions of dollars" in tariffs already collected from companies

Advertisement