US sanctions 4 India-based firms over Iranian oil trade

The companies targeted include Sadashiva Overseas Limited, which is accused of importing $69 million worth of Iranian petroleum products between February 2024 and June 2025.

The imports were allegedly linked to Bonjoure Commodity FZE, a company already sanctioned by Washington.

PP Softtech Private Limited and Prakrutees Infra Impex India Private Limited are also accused of importing $25 million each in Iranian-origin petroleum products.