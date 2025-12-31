US immigration fees is going up: Who are affected?

Starting tomorrow, the United States will increase certain immigration-related fees. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that the applications postmarked on or after this date must include the updated fee or they will be rejected. The revised charges are in line with inflation between July 2024 and July 2025 and apply to specific immigration benefits under H.R. 1.

The USCIS has detailed the fee increases in a Federal Register notice. The Annual Asylum Application Fee will rise from $100 to $102. Initial asylum applicant employment authorization document (EAD) under Form I-765 will see an increase from $550 to $560, while initial parole EAD under the same form will also go up by $10.

Renewal or extension of parole EAD under Form I-765 will increase from $275 to $280. Initial TPS EAD, along with its renewal or extension, will also see a similar hike. The application for Temporary Protected Status (Form I-821) will rise from $500 to $510. However, some fees remain unchanged. They include initial asylum application fee under Form I-589 ($100), renewal/extension fee for asylum applicant EAD under Form I-765 ($275), and fee for Special Immigrant Juvenile status (Form I-360) at $250.