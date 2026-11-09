US to mediate Ukraine Russia security talks in Abu Dhabi
The US is stepping in to mediate fresh trilateral talks among the United States, Ukraine and Russia this Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in Abu Dhabi.
The big topic: finding real security guarantees to prevent more Russian invasions.
Ukraine wants solid protection, while Russia's hoping to keep NATO out of its backyard.
It's the first time these three have met since February, and although major disputes remain, everyone's hoping for some progress.
Ceasefire and energy infrastructure protection
They'll also discuss a possible Black Sea ceasefire and ways to protect energy infrastructure from attacks: moves that could ease military tensions and help civilians.
Humanitarian issues like prisoner swaps are up for debate too.
With US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner involved, there's hope these talks might lay the groundwork for future agreements, even if a full peace deal isn't likely just yet.