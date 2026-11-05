US Treasury sanctions Indian, Turkish firms over funding Iran's military
World
The US Treasury just sanctioned companies in India and Turkey, accusing them of helping fund Iran's military by moving its oil around.
This is part of "Operation Economic Outcast," which aims to cut off Iran's ability to sell oil to fund the war with the United States.
The main targets include an Indian couple, Suniel Kumar Sharma and Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, who allegedly faked documents for ships carrying Iranian oil.
Sanctions intensify pressure on Iran's economy
These sanctions are the latest in a bigger push to weaken Iran's economy: past moves have already crashed the Iranian currency and sent inflation soaring.
For anyone doing business with Iran's sanctioned sectors, this is a pretty clear warning sign.