US Treasury warns foreign banks of immediate Iran sanctions
World
The US Treasury just put foreign banks on notice: keep doing business with Iran, and you could get hit with immediate sanctions.
This move is all about ramping up economic pressure on Iran after the United States launched its war against Iran in late February set off fresh tensions in the region.
US targets Iran crypto rail cars
Sanctions now cover even more ground, targeting Iran's crypto, rail, and car industries.
The US also cracked down on some banks in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey for allegedly helping Iran sidestep restrictions.
All this has made trade tougher and pushed global energy prices higher as tensions ripple across the Middle East.