US Vice President JD Vance urges end to H-1B visas
World
US Vice President JD Vance is calling for the end of the H-1B visa program, which lets US companies hire skilled workers from abroad, often in tech and engineering.
He says the system is hurting American job seekers and being misused beyond just tech jobs.
This move puts him firmly with Republicans who are skeptical about immigration.
Republicans divided over H-1B, $100,000 fee
Vance's push has stirred up debate within his party.
Some argue H-1B visas let companies pick cheaper foreign workers over Americans, while others, especially in tech, say these visas help fill important skill gaps that US workers can't always cover.
Past attempts to limit the program, like a $100,000 fee for certain applicants, have faced legal roadblocks and lots of controversy.