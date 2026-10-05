US Vice President Vance criticizes Flydubai after alleged cockpit attack
US Vice President JD Vance is calling out Flydubai's safety checks after a co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain during a flight on September 30.
United Arab Emirates officials are treating it as a possible terrorist act.
The co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, had previously been banned from flying in Oman for suspected extremist views before joining Flydubai.
US reviews aviation security, pilots' records
Vance says the US is now double-checking its own aviation security to make sure flagged individuals can't get into cockpits.
"We're certainly looking at our procedures within the United States to make sure that people who are obviously flight risks are not getting behind the wheel of an airplane," said JD Vance.
The case also highlights the need for better sharing of pilots' backgrounds between airlines and authorities.