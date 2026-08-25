US plans to revoke visas of 200,000 asylum seekers

The State Department is expected to announce the revocation of B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 to people who have sought asylum or are now seeking asylum in the coming weeks. However, this move is likely to face legal challenges.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said, "We are coordinating with DHS to identify and revoke the nonimmigrant visas of foreigners who have come to the United States claiming to be short-term visitors."