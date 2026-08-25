US plans to revoke visas of 200,000 asylum seekers
What's the story
The United States is reportedly planning to revoke the business and tourism visas of up to 200,000 foreigners who have applied for or are seeking asylum, according to two officials quoted by the Associated Press, as well as documents accessed by the news agency. The move, if implemented, would be the largest mass visa revocation in US history. The State Department and the Department of Homeland Security are coordinating on this plan.
Revocation details
Revocation likely to face legal challenges
The State Department is expected to announce the revocation of B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 to people who have sought asylum or are now seeking asylum in the coming weeks. However, this move is likely to face legal challenges.
State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said, "We are coordinating with DHS to identify and revoke the nonimmigrant visas of foreigners who have come to the United States claiming to be short-term visitors."
Deportation details
Revocations won't lead to immediate deportation
The two US officials also told AP that the revocations would not necessarily lead to immediate deportation.
Most people with pending asylum cases would be recategorized but would lose their status as business or tourism travelers.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as the revocations are not final yet.
Policy changes
Visa restrictions under Trump's 2nd term
Since President Donald Trump began his second term last year, his administration has tightened visa restrictions.
These include seeking more details about social media histories and requiring expensive bonds for processing.
Current applicants for B1 and B2 visas must confirm they won't apply for asylum in the US and show intent to return home.
Visa revocations
Other visa revocations in the past year and a half
In the last 18 months, the State Department has revoked around 175,000 visas for those convicted or accused of crimes.
The administration has also taken action against "birth tourism," where foreign pregnant women travel to the US to give birth for birthright citizenship benefits.
Despite Trump's attempts to end this practice, courts have rejected these efforts.