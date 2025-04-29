Getting US visa 'almost impossible' for citizens of these countries
What's the story
Acquiring a US visa has become very difficult in 2025, especially for citizens of certain countries, according to a study by Brooks Law Firm.
The affected countries include places like Rwanda, Algeria, Guinea, Uzbekistan, and Senegal.
Tightening of immigration policies during Donald Trump's second presidential term is believed to be the reason behind this increased difficulty.
Research
Study reveals factors behind visa denials
The study analyzed various factors responsible for visa denials. These included passport strength, green cards issued per 100,000 citizens, and immigration-related online searches.
Data was obtained from official US sources as well as passport indexes, from January to March 2025.
The results suggest US authorities have started viewing visas as a privilege, instead of an entitlement.
List
Countries facing toughest challenges
The study has listed the top 10 countries where getting a US visa is the toughest. Rwanda topped it, followed by Algeria and Guinea.
The high refusal rates for Rwandan citizens are attributed to political issues, economic hardships and potential immigration violations.
However, other countries like Burundi and Senegal were also highlighted for their peculiar challenges in securing US visas.
Impact
Visa refusal rates and economic challenges
Guinea's poor economy and weak passport have led to high rates of refusal; US officials are apprehensive the applicants might not return.
Burundi has high rates of denial due to political turmoil and low levels of development.
Senegalese applicants, despite the good diplomatic relationship, are often refused due to unclear purpose of travel and inadequate financial documentation.
Problems
What about Uzbekistan, Gambia, and Benin?
Uzbekistan, the only non-African country on the list, has a visa refusal rate of 64.41%. Economic challenges and past visa misuse are major hurdles for applicants.
Gambia has high rates of overstaying and past visa fraud, making its citizens high-risk in the eyes of US immigration authorities.
Benin's economic struggles and previous violations also create significant obstacles for its citizens seeking entry to America.
Hurdles
Uganda and Kenya face high denial rates
Ugandan applicants also frequently fail to establish strong home ties, resulting in a high volume of visa denials. Despite recording the highest number of searches for immigration, Kenyans continue to endure a stringent approval process, with a refusal rate of 63.32%.