US visitor visa wait times soar after 32% staffing cuts

If you're planning a trip to the US brace yourself: getting a visitor visa interview now takes much longer than it used to.

Thanks to a 32% cut in full-time staff working on visitor visas worldwide, average global wait times for appointments have shot up from 26 days in fiscal year 2019 to a whopping 201 days in fiscal year 2025.

This slowdown is making travel for tourism, business, and family visits a lot trickier.