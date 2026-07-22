US war in Iran has cost $37.5 billion: Pentagon
What's the story
The United States's military campaign against Iran has cost $37.5 billion, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told lawmakers on Tuesday. The revelation came as he sought congressional approval for additional funding to keep operations running until the end of September. However, two Democratic sources and another source familiar with the matter told CBS News that the actual cost could be much higher, as it doesn't include military construction costs for damaged bases.
Funding request
Trump seeks $67 billion in supplemental funding
Hegseth's testimony came after a recent escalation in hostilities between the US and Iran, with nightly strikes exchanged over more than a week.
The Trump administration is seeking Congress's approval for $67 billion in supplemental funding to cover the costs of this conflict and replenish military supplies.
Hegseth said the additional funds were "urgent" and "necessary" to cover costs through the end of September.
Casualties and criticism
US servicemen killed in Iranian attacks
The request comes on top of an additional $1.5 trillion needed to fund the department in the next fiscal year.
"Rest assured that every dollar appropriated to the Department of War will be focused on building the lethality of our joint force and reinforcing peace through strength," Hegseth said.
The Senate hearing was held after three US servicemen were killed in an Iranian attack in Jordan on Friday. Another soldier was killed in Iraq while destroying an Iranian drone.
Political debate
Senate Democrats slam Trump administration's Iran strategy
These deaths bring the total number of servicemen killed since February to 18, with nearly 100 others injured in various Iranian attacks across the Middle East this month.
During the hearing, Senate Democrats slammed the Trump administration's strategy toward Iran.
Senator Patty Murray warned that the conflict is "spiraling out of control again" and opposed funding more military actions.
Several Democrats questioned if US objectives were met, including crippling Iran's conventional military and stopping its nuclear program from being rebuilt.
Defense response
Hegseth defends strategy amid criticism
Hegseth defended the strategy but admitted some Iranian ballistic missiles remain intact due to their underground storage.
He argued that while Iran's military has been degraded, its defense industrial base is "effectively gone."
In a heated exchange with Senator Gary Peters, Hegseth called criticisms of the administration's strategy "reckless" and "irresponsible."
"Shame on you and others who call this a quagmire and a failure," Hegseth said, to which Peters replied, "You, sir, are the failure. Not...who are on that frontline."