US weighs cutting Israel military aid despite $10B outstanding orders
The US is considering cutting off military aid to Israel, but it's not as easy as flipping a switch.
Israel has already placed massive orders; as of April 1 it would still need about $10 billion beyond 2028 to pay for outstanding orders.
President Trump's recent announcement to end aid has added a new twist, making ongoing talks about reducing support even messier.
Legislation could favor co-production over cash
Right now, Israel gets $3.3 billion each year from the US under a deal that runs until 2028, plus an extra $26 billion tied to the 2024 Gaza conflict.
Still, future orders raise questions about who would pay for key purchases like F-35 jets.
New legislation being discussed could shift things from direct cash aid to teaming up on building defense tech together, think co-producing systems like Iron Dome instead of just sending money over.