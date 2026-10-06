US withdraws B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford after drone reports
The US has quickly withdrawn its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford in the UK after reports of a possible Iranian drone attack targeting American aircraft and military personnel stationed at the base.
President Trump said the withdrawal was a precaution, and the Pentagon confirmed the move but did not cite a reason.
These bombers were being used in the American war on Iran.
Police probe suspected RAF Fairford plot
At the same time, British police are investigating a suspected plot against RAF Fairford that might be tied to Iran.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said some American officials believed that the Iranian plot was loosely based on last year's Ukrainian "Spider Web" operation against Russia.
The urgency was clear: some bombers left so fast they skipped mid-air refueling, showing just how seriously these threats are being taken.