USCIS raises fees Oct 16, 2026, EB-5 increase Nov 30
Heads up if you're planning to apply for certain USCIS immigration filings: USCIS is bumping up its application fees starting October 16, 2026.
This change covers inflation and affects several key forms, including those for asylum, work permits, and the EB-5 investor program, which has a separate fee increase taking effect November 30, 2026.
Detailed asylum, I-765, EB-5 increases
Asylum applications will now cost $105 (up from $102).
Applying for a work permit (Form I-765) goes up by $10 to $570 for Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, if you are applying for an initial asylum applicant EAD, parole EAD, or Temporary Protected Status EAD.
The biggest jump hits EB-5 investors: filing Form I-526E will more than double to $7,850 starting November 30.
Regional center investors face a new $7,850 fee plus a $75 tech charge and the program's investor integrity fee.
Make sure your paperwork after October 15 includes the updated fees, or it could get rejected.