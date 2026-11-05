UTJ refusal to back Benjamin Netanyahu could boost Gadi Eisenkot
Israel's United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party just made waves by refusing to back Benjamin Netanyahu for prime minister after the October 27 election.
This unexpected move, shared during talks with President Isaac Herzog, could give rival Gadi Eisenkot a real shot at forming the next government.
UTJ's decision signals it wants more say in how things play out.
Religious student exemptions divide Israeli parties
A big sticking point: military service exemptions for religious students. Netanyahu kept these exemptions going but never made them official law, while Eisenkot wants to end them, making coalition talks even trickier.
Later on Thursday, Herzog will meet with all major parties to decide who gets to try building a government.
With Netanyahu's bloc at 53 seats, Eisenkot at 48, and Israeli Arab parties holding 19, it's clear that political alliances are shifting fast.