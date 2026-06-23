Vance breaks silence after Iranian foreign minister 'snubs' him on-camera 

Media claims

Iranian state media claim of snubbing Vance

Meanwhile, Iranian state media claimed their delegation snubbed Vance during a photo opportunity before the talks. They also said they refused to participate in a joint media appearance. However, US officials disputed this, saying Iranian representatives even brought state media with them to cover it, who were pre-staged at the event. "They left the meeting upon seeing the volume of press in attendance and then distributed an inaccurate account of the situation through state media," an official told The Post.