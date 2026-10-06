JD Vance slams hiring of flydubai flight's co-pilot
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance has slammed the hiring of the flydubai co-pilot involved in a recent hijacking incident. He said that the co-pilot, identified as al-Hammami, was known to be a "problem" and questioned how he was allowed to fly for an airline. The incident in question occurred on September 30 when al-Hammami attacked Captain Smit Machchhar aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Background check
Oman flagged concerns about al-Hammami's behavior
Reports suggest that Omani authorities had earlier flagged concerns about al-Hammami's behavior and removed him from flying duties.
Despite this, flydubai later hired him and assigned him to passenger flights.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Omani authorities had scrutinized the 29-year-old's online activity and concluded his interest in radical ideology made him unsuitable for Oman Air, where he had worked.
Hiring scrutiny
US reviewing aviation security procedures
Despite Oman not sharing its concerns with other authorities or airlines, Vance said he was surprised Flydubai hired al-Hammami.
"We're certainly looking at our procedures within the US to make sure that people who are obviously flight risks are not getting behind the wheel of an airplane," he said.
Vance also stressed the need to pay close attention to foreign pilots operating in the US and assess if they could pose a security risk.
Iran connection
Vance says no conclusive link to Iran
Meanwhile, Vance also said, "In terms of involvement with Iran. That's something I defer to (CIA Chief) John Ratcliffe and some of the intelligence folks on."
"I don't want to get ahead of any announcements there," he added, continuing, "It's certainly something we're looking at, but I wouldn't say I've seen anything conclusive just yet."
Incident details
Incident details
The hijacking incident involved al-Hammami attacking Captain Machchhar with an emergency crash ax in the cockpit.
The plane went into a steep descent, losing over 16,000 feet in just over 30 seconds before recovering.
Passengers helped overpower al-Hammami after Captain Machchhar was injured during the struggle.
Two off-duty Flydubai pilots on board then took control of the aircraft and landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.