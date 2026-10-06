Vancouver-area teen rescued by helicopter after AI route reached 'Widowmaker'
A 16-year-old hiker near Vancouver ended up stranded after following a route he had planned with the help of AI that led him into dangerous terrain at the base of a climbing route known as the "Widowmaker."
He started out early from Grouse Mountain, but by afternoon North Shore Rescue had received a call about him.
North Shore Rescue reached him and got him out safely by helicopter a few hours later.
Paul Markey warns on AI routes
This isn't the first time hikers have run into trouble after trusting AI advice.
Another group recently got stuck on Mount Shasta after being told to pack too little.
Experts like search manager Paul Markey say it's smart to double-check any AI-generated routes and always carry real navigation tools, just in case.
His advice: "Be cautious when getting routes and information suggested through AI."