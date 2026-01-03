Maduro declares emergency in Venezuela over US 'attack'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared a national emergency after reported United States military strikes in the capital, Caracas , calling on people to mobilise to "defeat this imperialist aggression." According to a statement by the Venezuelan government, it rejects "military aggression" by the US. The attacks also targeted Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira states. Maduro has urged social and political forces to "activate mobilization plans" in response to what he termed "military aggression" by the US.

Media reports US media confirm military involvement in Venezuela US media outlets CBS News and Fox News have confirmed the involvement of US forces in the strikes on Caracas. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also issued a "Notice to Airmen," declaring Venezuelan airspace off-limits due to safety-of-flight risks from ongoing military activity. This warning was issued shortly after 1:00am local time on the East Coast of the United States.

International reaction Cuban president condemns US actions as 'state terrorism' Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canal has condemned the US actions as a "criminal attack" and "state terrorism." He called on the international community to respond, saying, "Our area of peace is being brutally assaulted." Colombian President Gustavo Petro has also called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council and the Organization of American States to discuss these developments.