Venezuela rocked by 4.9 magnitude earthquake days after deadly quakes
What's the story
Venezuela was rocked by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake off its northern coast on Friday, local time. The tremor struck 61km northwest of Maracay, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The latest quake comes just days after two powerful earthquakes jolted the country on Wednesday evening, killing at least 920 people and leaving parts of Caracas devastated.
Aftermath
Death toll could exceed 10,000
The Wednesday quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, have left a massive impact on Venezuela. The US Geological Survey has predicted that the death toll could exceed 10,000. At least 3,360 people were injured in the disaster, and more than 172 are still trapped under debris. Over 50,000 people are reported missing by Venezuelan authorities after these quakes.
Government action
Venezuelan government announces restricted access to hard-hit areas
In the wake of the disaster, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced restricted access to some of La Guaira's hardest-hit areas. Residents have banded together to gather supplies and search for survivors, with some using their cars as makeshift ambulances. The government has also loosened restrictions on social media platforms like X, allowing community members to share information about missing persons.
Community response
Community efforts praised in rescue operations
Jennifer Palacios, a 25-year-old mother whose son is buried beneath the rubble along with five relatives, praised community efforts in the rescue operations, Al Jazeera stated in a report. "It's the community that has managed to get people out alive," she was quoted as saying. The report added that her six-year-old son remains buried beneath the rubble along with five relatives.