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Venezuela rocked by 4.9 magnitude earthquake days after deadly quakes
The tremor struck 61km northwest of Maracay

Venezuela rocked by 4.9 magnitude earthquake days after deadly quakes

By Snehil Singh
Jun 27, 2026
07:10 am
What's the story

Venezuela was rocked by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake off its northern coast on Friday, local time. The tremor struck 61km northwest of Maracay, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The latest quake comes just days after two powerful earthquakes jolted the country on Wednesday evening, killing at least 920 people and leaving parts of Caracas devastated.

Aftermath

Death toll could exceed 10,000

The Wednesday quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, have left a massive impact on Venezuela. The US Geological Survey has predicted that the death toll could exceed 10,000. At least 3,360 people were injured in the disaster, and more than 172 are still trapped under debris. Over 50,000 people are reported missing by Venezuelan authorities after these quakes.

Government action

Venezuelan government announces restricted access to hard-hit areas

In the wake of the disaster, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced restricted access to some of La Guaira's hardest-hit areas. Residents have banded together to gather supplies and search for survivors, with some using their cars as makeshift ambulances. The government has also loosened restrictions on social media platforms like X, allowing community members to share information about missing persons.

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Community response

Community efforts praised in rescue operations

Jennifer Palacios, a 25-year-old mother whose son is buried beneath the rubble along with five relatives, praised community efforts in the rescue operations, Al Jazeera stated in a report. "It's the community that has managed to get people out alive," she was quoted as saying. The report added that her six-year-old son remains buried beneath the rubble along with five relatives.

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