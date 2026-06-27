Venezuela rocked by 4.9 magnitude earthquake days after deadly quakes

Aftermath

Death toll could exceed 10,000

The Wednesday quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, have left a massive impact on Venezuela. The US Geological Survey has predicted that the death toll could exceed 10,000. At least 3,360 people were injured in the disaster, and more than 172 are still trapped under debris. Over 50,000 people are reported missing by Venezuelan authorities after these quakes.