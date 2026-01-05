Venezuela offers to 'collaborate' after Trump warns of further strikes 

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has invited the United States to collaborate on an "agenda of cooperation" after a raid by American forces that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The couple was taken to the US to face criminal charges related to drug trafficking and alleged ties with terrorist organizations. "We invite the US...to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented toward shared development within the framework of international law," she said.

President 'Our peoples deserve peace and dialogue, not war' "We prioritize moving toward balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference," she added. "President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war," Rodriguez said, adding, "This has always been President Nicolas Maduro's message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now."

Presidential response Trump responds to Rodriguez's invitation, warns of consequences Earlier, Trump said Rodriguez was "cooperating" with the US. He warned her that if she doesn't cooperate, she might face a situation "probably worse than Maduro." Trump also demanded "total access" to Venezuela's resources for rebuilding the country. He threatened a second strike on Venezuela and military action against Colombia if they don't behave. "We need access to the oil and to other things...that allow us to rebuild their country," he said when asked what he needs from Rodriguez.