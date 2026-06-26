Venezuela twin earthquakes kill 235 as rescuers continue search
What's the story
Up to 235 people have been killed so far after two powerful earthquakes struck northern Venezuela on Wednesday evening. Over 4,300 people have also been injured. The quakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, were among the strongest to hit the region in over a century. Thousands are still missing as rescue operations continue across northern Venezuela.
Emergency declaration
State of emergency declared
In response to the disaster, countries including Mexico, Qatar, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, and Canada have promised aid. The United States has also offered help by waiving some sanctions until October 23 for earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela. Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency and announced a $200 million reconstruction fund for damaged infrastructure. She called La Guaira, among the worst-hit, a "disaster zone" and asked businesses to provide heavy construction equipment for rescue efforts.
Service disruption
Disruption of services and communication
The earthquakes have disrupted electricity and mobile phone services in parts of Caracas. Metro services were suspended, natural gas supply was shut off, and classes were canceled for several days. Families are putting up missing-person posters as they search for relatives who remain unaccounted for after the disaster. Venezuelans living abroad are also struggling to contact their families back home amidst the chaos.
Social media
Ban on X partially lifted
Venezuela has one of the world's most restricted media landscapes, making it impossible for people and concerned loved ones overseas to learn about earthquake damage or deaths. According to a June 25 update by VE sin Filtro, a Venezuelan NGO and internet freedom project, over 200 websites in the country are blocked, including local and international news. The ban on X was partially lifted after the United Nations' Independent International Fact-Finding Mission's intervention to restore access to social networks.