Thousands are still missing

Venezuela twin earthquakes kill 235 as rescuers continue search

By Chanshimla Varah 09:29 am Jun 26, 202609:29 am

What's the story

Up to 235 people have been killed so far after two powerful earthquakes struck northern Venezuela on Wednesday evening. Over 4,300 people have also been injured. The quakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, were among the strongest to hit the region in over a century. Thousands are still missing as rescue operations continue across northern Venezuela.