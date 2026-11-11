Dubai-bound tanker carrying 6 Indians hit in Persian Gulf
What's the story
A Liberia-flagged tanker, MT Fujairah Energy, carrying six Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while passing through the Persian Gulf on Tuesday. The vessel was headed from Al Ruwais to Dubai. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that one Indian crew member is among the four injured in the attack.
Medical assistance
Government in touch with ship management company
"The remaining 18 crew members, including five other Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for," he added.
The Indian government is in touch with the ship management company to ensure proper medical care for the injured seafarers.
Sonowal said, "We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure ongoing security, medical care, and wellbeing of our seafarers."
Maritime security
Similar incident last month
The attack on MT Fujairah Energy is part of a worrying trend of rising threats to vessels in the Persian Gulf.
Last month, a Panama-flagged tanker with 27 Indian seafarers was attacked with limpet mines in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire on board.
According to data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, 37 ships were attacked in October alone, marking the highest monthly total since the Iran-US war began in February.