New footage shows American Airlines jet-helicopter collision that killed 67 

New footage released by 60 Minutes shows last year’s mid-air collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. The crash, which occurred on January 29, 2025, killed 67 people, including 64 on the… pic.twitter.com/sGHKn1qF6M

The Black Hawk helicopter was on a routine training mission in restricted airspace at the time of the collision, according to officials. Eyewitnesses described seeing sparks trailing from the aircraft, likening it to a large firework in the sky. Rescue teams quickly descended on the Potomac River where both aircraft crashed, but no survivors were found.

Safety measures

NTSB leads probe, over $12B overhaul

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation, with support from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Authorities are examining flight paths, communication records, and other technical data to understand how these two aircraft collided in controlled airspace. In light of this disaster, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that over $12 billion has been allocated to overhaul the air traffic control system. The crash remains one of the deadliest mid-air collision in US history since November 12, 2001.