LOADING...
Home / News / World News / New footage shows American Airlines jet-helicopter collision that killed 67 
New footage shows American Airlines jet-helicopter collision that killed 67 
The crash took place on January 29, 2025

New footage shows American Airlines jet-helicopter collision that killed 67 

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 30, 2026
04:03 pm
What's the story

A newly released video has captured the moment an American Airlines passenger jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The crash, which took place on January 29, 2025, killed all 67 people on board both aircraft. The American Airlines flight was arriving from Wichita, Kansas when it struck the helicopter mid-air.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here 

Crash investigation

Potomac River crash, no survivors

The Black Hawk helicopter was on a routine training mission in restricted airspace at the time of the collision, according to officials. Eyewitnesses described seeing sparks trailing from the aircraft, likening it to a large firework in the sky. Rescue teams quickly descended on the Potomac River where both aircraft crashed, but no survivors were found.

Advertisement

Safety measures

NTSB leads probe, over $12B overhaul

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation, with support from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Authorities are examining flight paths, communication records, and other technical data to understand how these two aircraft collided in controlled airspace. In light of this disaster, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that over $12 billion has been allocated to overhaul the air traffic control system. The crash remains one of the deadliest mid-air collision in US history since November 12, 2001.

Advertisement