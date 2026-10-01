Video shows Omani co-pilot allegedly attacking Indian captain Smit Machchhar
World
A wild video from a recent flydubai flight to Tel Aviv shows just how intense things got when the Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked Indian captain Smit Machchhar mid-flight.
The footage, shared by AP, captures Machchhar hurt and wearing an oxygen mask outside the cockpit, while the co-pilot is seen on the floor in a bloodstained uniform.
Israeli passengers restrained co-pilot steadied plane
Two Israeli passengers, Assaf Rajuan and Yaniv Hayun, jumped into action:
Rajuan, even with a head injury, helped restrain the co-pilot for 50 minutes until they landed emergency-style in Saudi Arabia.
Hayun used what he'd learned from aviation shows to help steady the plane and keep it from nosediving.