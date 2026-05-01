Video shows White House dinner shooting suspect at security checkpoint

Federal prosecutors have released surveillance footage of Cole Tomas Allen's alleged attempt to breach the security at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner. The video, shared on social media by Jeanine Pirro, the top federal prosecutor in Washington DC , shows Allen running toward a security checkpoint with a shotgun. It also captures a Secret Service officer drawing his weapon and firing four shots at Allen.

Charges filed Officer shot in ballistic vest The footage shows the officer getting shot in his ballistic vest but continuing to engage until Allen falls out of frame with a minor knee injury. Investigators found bullet holes in the Hilton's walls matching the officer's trajectory. Prosecutors also released images showing the suspect posing with weapons just minutes before the attack at the Washington Hilton. Court documents reveal that images were taken from Allen's cellphone at 8:03pm, less than 40 minutes before shots were fired.

Attack details WHCD event chaos The White House Correspondents' Dinner event, attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, turned chaotic around 8:36pm. Witnesses described a tense scene as Secret Service agents confronted Allen. Prosecutors allege that Allen fired a shotgun during the confrontation, hitting an agent in his bullet-resistant vest. The agent returned fire with five rounds before subduing Allen. President Trump and First Lady were evacuated from the ballroom due to security concerns.

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Twitter Post Watch video here US prosecutors have released high-quality footage of the incident that occurred on April 25.



In the footage, suspect Cole Tomas Allen can be seen breaking through security and attacking. pic.twitter.com/K7v6yZMldJ — Crypto Aman (@cryptoamanclub) May 1, 2026

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