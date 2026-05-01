Video shows White House dinner shooting suspect at security checkpoint
What's the story
Federal prosecutors have released surveillance footage of Cole Tomas Allen's alleged attempt to breach the security at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner. The video, shared on social media by Jeanine Pirro, the top federal prosecutor in Washington DC, shows Allen running toward a security checkpoint with a shotgun. It also captures a Secret Service officer drawing his weapon and firing four shots at Allen.
Charges filed
Officer shot in ballistic vest
The footage shows the officer getting shot in his ballistic vest but continuing to engage until Allen falls out of frame with a minor knee injury. Investigators found bullet holes in the Hilton's walls matching the officer's trajectory. Prosecutors also released images showing the suspect posing with weapons just minutes before the attack at the Washington Hilton. Court documents reveal that images were taken from Allen's cellphone at 8:03pm, less than 40 minutes before shots were fired.
Attack details
WHCD event chaos
The White House Correspondents' Dinner event, attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, turned chaotic around 8:36pm. Witnesses described a tense scene as Secret Service agents confronted Allen. Prosecutors allege that Allen fired a shotgun during the confrontation, hitting an agent in his bullet-resistant vest. The agent returned fire with five rounds before subduing Allen. President Trump and First Lady were evacuated from the ballroom due to security concerns.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
US prosecutors have released high-quality footage of the incident that occurred on April 25.— Crypto Aman (@cryptoamanclub) May 1, 2026
In the footage, suspect Cole Tomas Allen can be seen breaking through security and attacking. pic.twitter.com/K7v6yZMldJ
Legal proceedings
Allen faces serious charges
Allen has been charged with attempted assassination of the US president, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and interstate transportation of firearms with intent to commit a felony. He has yet to enter a plea in the case, but remains in federal custody as his case proceeds. The Department of Justice is seeking a permanent detention order for Allen over community safety concerns. If convicted on all counts, he could face between 10 years and life in prison.