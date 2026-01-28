Video: Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance in syringe
What's the story
United States Representative Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance by a man during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A man, later identified as Anthony Kazmierczak, charged the stage and sprayed her with an unknown amber-colored liquid from a syringe. The incident occurred while she was criticizing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and calling for the abolition of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).
Resilience shown
Omar resumes speech after assault, expresses gratitude
Despite the incident, Omar continued with her speech and thanked her constituents for their support. She later posted on X, "I'm ok. I'm a survivor so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work." Minneapolis Police Department officers arrested Kazmierczak and charged him with third-degree assault. The motive behind the attack remains unclear as authorities continue to investigate.
I am deeply disturbed to learn that Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked at a town hall today. Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric - and I do - no elected official should face physical attacks. This is not who we are.pic.twitter.com/2kNUqcnAb8— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 28, 2026
Widespread condemnation
Political leaders condemn assault on Omar
Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the attack. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said, "Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric...no elected official should face physical attacks." Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also condemned the incident, saying, "Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis." The attack comes days after the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by federal immigration officers during an attempted detention. This incident has sparked protests and increased scrutiny of the Trump administration's immigration policies.
Rising tensions
'It smelled like vinegar or ammonia'
Minneapolis Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw, who got some of the spray on her jacket, told The New York Post that there were metal detectors and police outside before the event began. "It was mayhem when it happened, but her getting back up there and speaking calmed the room down," Vetaw said. "I got sick to my stomach," Vetaw said of the substance. "I went outside and threw up because, like, the smell was so strong....It smelled like vinegar or ammonia."