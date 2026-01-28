Video: Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance in syringe 

United States Representative Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance by a man during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A man, later identified as Anthony Kazmierczak, charged the stage and sprayed her with an unknown amber-colored liquid from a syringe. The incident occurred while she was criticizing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and calling for the abolition of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Resilience shown Omar resumes speech after assault, expresses gratitude Despite the incident, Omar continued with her speech and thanked her constituents for their support. She later posted on X, "I'm ok. I'm a survivor so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work." Minneapolis Police Department officers arrested Kazmierczak and charged him with third-degree assault. The motive behind the attack remains unclear as authorities continue to investigate.

Twitter Post Watch the video here I am deeply disturbed to learn that Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked at a town hall today. Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric - and I do - no elected official should face physical attacks. This is not who we are.pic.twitter.com/2kNUqcnAb8 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 28, 2026

Widespread condemnation Political leaders condemn assault on Omar Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the attack. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said, "Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric...no elected official should face physical attacks." Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also condemned the incident, saying, "Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis." The attack comes days after the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by federal immigration officers during an attempted detention. This incident has sparked protests and increased scrutiny of the Trump administration's immigration policies.

